SPD releases images to ID man accused of vehicle burglary

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released images in hopes of getting the name of a man who is accused of breaking into a car last month.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the car burglary happened on Monday, Jan. 27 in the 3000 block of Girard Street.

  • (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)
  • (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man in the images. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.

