SPD releases images to ID man in attempted cigarettes theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released images in hopes of identifying an individual accused of trying to steal cigarettes out of a business two weeks ago.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

It happened on Monday, Jan. 27 in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man in the surveillance images attempted to walk out of the store with two cases of cigarettes without paying for them. He then fled the scene in a white truck.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact us at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

