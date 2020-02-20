SPD releases name of officer involved in shooting of murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released the name of the officer involved in a shooting that wounded a homicide suspect on Monday.

According to SPD, investigators were looking for 37-year-old Gregory Jones in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of 43-year-old Tasha Mayberry when they learned he might be at an apartment at the Linwood Homes apartment complex on Bernstein Avenue. Officers went to that apartment and did not find Jones there, but heard a commotion in a vacant apartment next door. That’s where police say they found Jones hiding in a closet.

Gregory Jones, 37, is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Tasha Mayberry on Feb. 15, 2020. He was shot and wounded by a Shreveport police officer after SPD says he pointed a gun at them while they were attempting to take him into custody. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say Jones pointed a firearm at officers and Officer Charles Strawn fired at Jones, striking him at least once in the upper body. Jones was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what were described as life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized. The officers were not injured in the incident.

Strawn has been with the department since August of 2017, according to information released by SPD Thursday morning. They say Chief Ben Raymond placed Strawn on departmental leave per civil service law.

Jones, who is described as Tasha Mayberry’s boyfriend, had active warrants for Second Offense Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

Those warrants stemmed from an alleged attack on Mayberry in late October 2019. Officers gave chase following the incident and Jones allegedly pointed a firearm at the pursuing officer.

Jones has been arrested by Shreveport Police multiple times in the past for various offenses including, Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer, Manufacturing and Distribution of Schedule I, Forcible Rape, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.

In addition to murder charges and charges stemming from a domestic incident in October 2019, police say Jones will now also face another charge of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer.

Tristan Mayberry, 28, has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in connection with Tasha Mayberry’s death.

