SPD releases name of officer involved in weekend shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have released the name of the officer involved in a weekend shooting that left a suspect injured.

Police say Officer Sparkle Tims responded to a shots fire call on Southern Avenue on Saturday. SPD says Officer Tims encountered an armed suspect that allegedly tried to shoot a female victim during a domestic dispute.

Officer Tims shot the suspect once in the chest. Police have identified the suspect as Hayward Smith. Smith was taken to a local hospital and later charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Tims, who was hired in 2018, is now on paid departmental leave. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

