SPD releases photo in hopes to ID 2 people accused of stealing from business on Youree Dr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have released an image to the public in hopes of identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole a number of items from a business on Youree Drive earlier this month.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the theft happened on Saturday, October 10. Officers say they were called to the 7400 block of Youree Drive on reports of theft and when they arrived at the business, they learned that a man and a woman walked inside of the store and stole a number of items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the people believed to be responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-157584 with your tip.

