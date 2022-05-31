SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released a photo of a car believed to be involved in a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl wounded earlier this month in Queensborough, in hopes of identifying the driver.

Officers called to investigate reports of shots fired outside a convenience store in the 4900 block of Jewella around 1:15 p.m. on May 22 arrived to find the wounded teen, who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the gunshots came from a 90’s model Chevy Caprice, which witnesses told investigators was involved in a shootout with another vehicle. Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the Caprice and help lead them to an ID on the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those who wish to remain anonymous can Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.