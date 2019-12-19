SPD releases photos of car burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them identify an individual who allegedly broke into a vehicle in the Cargill Park neighborhood two weeks ago.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened on Dec. 6 in the 8500 block of Meadow Parkway Drive. Investigators say they were able to get surveillance video of the suspect from the residence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

