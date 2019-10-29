SPD releases photos of possible suspect in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who they say allegedly stole from Home Depot last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, patrol officers were called to the 6900 block of Pines Road on reports of a theft. Authorities say when they arrived to Home Depot, they saw a white male suspect on surveillance footage stealing several items from the business.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

