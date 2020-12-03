SPD releases video in hopes to ID man accused of robbing business on Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have released a video in hopes of identifying a man accused of robbing a business at gunpoint in the Queensborough neighborhood last weekend.

According to SPD, the armed robbery happened on Friday, November 27 in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The victim surrendered and gave the gunman an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described by police as a man with facial tattoos, weighs about 180 pounds, and stands 6’3” tall. He was also wearing a black hoodie, black gym shorts, and a cross body bag across his chest.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the man in the video to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include cad # 20-181499 with your tip.