SPD releases video in hopes to ID man accused of stealing out of Kohl’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man who allegedly stole out of Kohl’s in late December.

It happened on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the 7600 block of Youree Drive. According to SPD, the man in the video walked out of the store without paying for the items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the name and arrest of the man responsible for this crime. Please contact us at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

