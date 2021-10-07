SPD investigating early morning fatal shooting in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning fatal shooting brought a large police presence to the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Shreveport Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Ockley Drive just after 4:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say that one man was killed in the shooting. The suspect, who did know the victim, is in custody.
We do have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.
