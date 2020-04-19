SPD: Reward offered for help identifying suspect in early-morning homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an overnight shooting that left a 20-year-old-man dead.

Just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Shreveport Police patrol officers arrived near the intersection of Pickett Street at Fairfield Avenue relative to a shooting.

As officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a male victim had been shot once in the upper body. The young man, whose name has not been released was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shreveport Police detectives responded to the scene of the crime and immediately launched an investigation surrounding the incident.

Currently, no suspects have been developed and anyone with information on the shooting are asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

