SPD: Reward offered for homicide suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police Detectives are searching for a man accused of the shooting death of 33-year-old Kurjuan Mingo at a convenience store over the weekend.

A warrant for 43-year-old Curtis S. Edwards was obtained, after an investigation provided enough evidence for SPD detectives to obtain a warrant.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police detectives responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found Mingo inside the business suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Divisions responded and crime scene personnel recovered physical evidence while violent crimes’ detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance footage.

Through their preliminary investigation detectives learned that the victim and an unknown black male, now believed to be Edwards, engaged in a fight over who was going to be next to be served at the cash register.

A bystander separated the two.

Shortly after being separated the suspect pulled a weapon from his waistband and shot the victim. He then left the store and fled southbound on Jewella Avenue in what was described as a white 2010 Honda Cross Tour.

On Tuesday, the warrant for Edwards charging him with one count of second-degree homicide was issued. His bond was set at $450,000. Detectives believe that Edwards left Louisiana and possibly went to Texas.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous and the Shreveport Police Department encourages individuals not to attempt to make contact with him if they see him, but instead are asked to 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.

In addition, detectives are asking for anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Edwards arrest.