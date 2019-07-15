Victim identified in fatal Cedar Grove shooting, reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The man fatally shot Monday morning in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood has been identified.

According to a statement from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, it was 38-year-old LaBrice Williams of Shreveport who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 500 block of West 75th St. just after 9:10 a.m. Monday.

Shreveport police are still investigating. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible.

Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Marcus Hines called the shooting “very, very brazen and bold to do something like this in broad daylight,” adding that police are “not going to step away.”

“We don’t know who did it, but somebody does know. Somebody knows, they know why,” said Hines.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

