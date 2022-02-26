SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers has added incentive to people who turn in thieves responsible for stealing catalytic converters and have significantly increased the reward for helping Shreveport Police bring them in.

Shreveport police say over the past couple of months vehicles parked at many businesses and parking lots across Shreveport have had the catalytic converters removed from them while parked.

Most of these incidents have happened overnight, and SPD detectives need the public’s help to identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. You can also submit your tip via their app at P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash reward for information leading to arrests.