SPD searches for men who engaged in afternoon gunfight in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking the whereabouts of a group of men who exchanged gunfire Saturday afternoon at a north Shreveport grocery store.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to shots fired call from the Quick Pack Grocery store in the 1900 block of David Raines Road in Shreveport.

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the store, as well as further up the street.

According to witnesses at the scene, an altercation between several males in a vehicle and several males on foot in the parking ended in gunfire.

All the males, those on foot and in the vehicle, fled the scene before police arrived, but seven cars in the store’s parking lot were damaged by the gunfire, and a dog was injured.

Police don’t know if any of the males that participated in the melee were injured and are searching the area for the men.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.