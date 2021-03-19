SPD searching for car involved in Vivian St. shooting that injured bicyclist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help finding a car that was involved in a shooting that left a bicyclist seriously injured in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video captured an image of the vehicle used in Thursday’s shooting in the 2700 block of Vivian St.

Investigators are still trying to determine the actual make and model of the car.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or using the P3Tips app.