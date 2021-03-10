SPD searching for man linked to house burglary in Highland area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a house burglary in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

The burglary happened back on Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Columbia St.

According to Shreveport Police, investigators were able to get surveillance video of the man from a nearby neighbor.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-019923 with your tip.