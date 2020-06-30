SPD searching for man wanted in armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a man wanted on armed robbery charges.

According to SPD, on June 3 22-year-old Bruce Gaddis entered a business in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse with a semiautomatic weapon and demanded money.

Gaddis walked away from the business with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators with the robbery unit have issued a warrant naming Gaddis as the alleged suspect.

Source: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who may know where Gaddis is should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

