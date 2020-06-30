Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson, state officials update on state’s response to COVID-19

SPD searching for man wanted in armed robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a man wanted on armed robbery charges.

According to SPD, on June 3 22-year-old Bruce Gaddis entered a business in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse with a semiautomatic weapon and demanded money.

Gaddis walked away from the business with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators with the robbery unit have issued a warrant naming Gaddis as the alleged suspect.

Source: Shreveport Police Department

Anyone who may know where Gaddis is should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss