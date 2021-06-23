SPD: Seek help finding men charged in separate April shootings, one fatal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in finding two men wanted in connection with two separate shootings in April, one of which was fatal.

Shreveport police are looking for 22-year-old Sa’Teriq Johnson, who is accused of second-degree murder in the April 28th fatal shooting of 27-year-old Trevaughn Grant, whose body was found on Roosevelt Avenue near East Wilkinson Street.

They also are seeking the whereabouts of Ronquel Rushing, 25, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder for a shooting in the 2600 block of Barret Street on the evening of April 1st.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these men is asked to call Shreveport Crimes Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.