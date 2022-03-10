SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with access card fraud.

According to police, officers received reports in March about a male using a stolen credit card multiple times without consent at a store in the 9100 block of Mansfield Rd. Investigators assigned to the case pulled video and photographs of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-6955.

Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward. People can call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their app, P3Tips to submit information anonymously.