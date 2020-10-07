SPD seeks suspects in downtown fountain bubbling caper

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking the identities of two males that caused damage to the fountain in downtown Shreveport during the early hours of September 27.

Surveillance footage captured one male pouring a detergent solution into the fountain, causing it to bubble. The other male is then shown stripping down and jumping into the fountain, causing damage.

Police say they do not have an estimate on the cost of the damage at this time, but any suspects identified will likely face criminal property damage charges.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these individuals to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-151393 with your tip.

