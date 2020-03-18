SPD seeking help finding suspects in February Walmart heist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking help in identifying two suspects in an early February theft.

On February 02, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of a theft.

When they arrived, officers learned two white males entered the business and committed a theft.

This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras and photos of the suspects have been extracted from the video in hope of getting these individuals identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-019558 with your tip.

