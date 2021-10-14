SPD seeking to ID car, suspects in Anderson Island drive-by shooting

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help identifying this white Chrysler 3000 vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting Wednesday in the Anderson Island area that left one man injured. (Source: Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting Wednesday in the Anderson Island area that left one man injured.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting near Anderson Island Park in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

Video surveillance showed four men believed to be involved in the shooting in a white Chrysler 300 with possible damage to the passenger side. Police are looking to identify those individuals.

Security footage provided to KTAL/KMSS by a nearby resident captured the sound of at least 20 shots echoing through their backyard.

The case is still under investigation and detectives assigned to the case are asking anyone with information on this crime to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #21-137894