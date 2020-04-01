SPD seeks aid finding two men who stole gift card from local pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are seeking help in finding two men who helped drive costs up for paying customers neglecting to pay for a gift card they managed to get authorized.

On March 13th, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a theft at Walgreens in the 700 block of Pierremont Road.

When officers arrived, they learned two black males entered the business and managed to walk out with a $500 prepaid gift card.

The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance video and photos of the suspects have been extracted from the video in the hope of identifying these individuals so they can be brought to justice.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-042300 with your tip.

