SPD seeks Anderson Island vandalism suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport police are seeking to identify and capture the suspect caught on video committing vandalism on a parked vehicle in the Anderson Island neighboorhood on Sunday, Dec.1.

SPD says they were called to a home in the 2600 block of E. Cavett Drive and discovered a suspect had driven alongside the victim’s vehicle, exited their car and threw a large piece of cement onto the victim’s car causing damage.

The suspect is seen leaving seconds after the incident. Portions of the incident were captured on video surveillance.

Detectives with the SPD’s Property Crime Unit have released video in efforts to identify and ultimately capture the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.