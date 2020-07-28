SPD seeks contact information, Crime Stoppers offers reward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are interested in having a conversation with the above-pictured woman who seemed to think merchandise at Academy Sports in Shreveport was free.

On July 21, SPD patrol officers responded to a report of a theft at Academy Sports in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns.

When officers arrived, they learned a female suspect had entered the store, committed a theft and left without paying.

Fortunately, the cameras were rolling and the suspect became the star of her own reality show. In the hope of getting the suspect identified, detectives extracted the above photo and released it to the media.

Serious about finding this woman, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who can provide her name and contact information.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

