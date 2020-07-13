SPD seeks Family Dollar shopper who failed to pay for items; reward offered

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Yet another suspect may have misinterpreted Family Dollar’s website statement that by shopping in their stores, “your wallet will thank you,” to mean he didn’t have to pay for his merchandise.

Fortunately, Family Dollar has provided all their stores with video surveillance, so on June 21, when this above-pictured suspect entered the Family Dollar store in the 7400 block of Line Avenue, the cameras were there to record his shopping trip.

After obtaining his items, the shopper bypassed the checkout counter and went right on out the door – with the items he selected in tow. The store realized what had happened and Shreveport police were summoned.

When SPD officers arrived, they learned about the suspect’s shopping trip, along with his failure to pay for his order.

Unfortunately, the suspect may also have failed to remember that his activities inside the store – and his face – were immortalized on the store’s surveillance cameras.

But police and store personnel didn’t forget, and immediately obtained the video footage of the suspect’s shopping trip.

That video then was forwarded to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers, who extracted photos of the shopper and passed them on to the news media, hoping someone could provide a name to his face.

To sweeten the pot, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the identification and arrest of the suspect, so anyone who knows his name should contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-099000 with the tip.

