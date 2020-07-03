SPD seeks help finding man wanted for rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public to find a wanted man accused of rape.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, in August of 2019 SPD’s Sex Crimes Unit received a report that a female had been sexual assaulted.

After further investigation the suspect of the crime was identified as 39-year-old Jermaine Curtis.

A warrant has issued for Curtis’s arrest charging him with one count of Second Degree Rape.

SPD says Curtis is believed to have fled to California, more specifically, the Sacramento area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on where Curtis may be to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3tips.