SPD seeks help finding suspect involved in attempted burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who tried to break into a Southern Hills home on Saturday.

According to investigators, the attempted burglary happened in the 8900 block of Marlow Drive on April 4.

Investigators were able to get video footage of a man trying to break into the home and released still shots in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the man to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

