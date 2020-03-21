SPD seeks help finding three suspects accused of sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police investigators are asking the public’s help in finding three men accused in sex crimes.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were contacted relative to accusations three men participated in the sexual assault of two adult victims.

Based on a series of investigations conducted by Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives, 34-year-old Chad Dorsey, 43-year-old Demettrius Clark and 30-year-old Melvin Glasper Jr, were identified as suspects in the crime.

Authorities obtained warrants for the arrests of the men, all of whom have been charged with a single count of First Degree Rape.

Bond in the matter has been set at $250,000.00 each. Persons with any information on the whereabouts of either man are asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

