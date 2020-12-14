SPD seeks help identifying baby-stroller-pushing shoplifter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman pushing a baby-less stroller while stealing from a local business.

It happened on Nov. 24, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 7400 block of Youree Drive on reports of a female committing a theft.

When officers arrived, the woman was gone, but not before she was caught on surveillance cameras being very naughty.

Since cameras don’t lie, a photo of the suspect was extracted from the video in hopes of getting the woman identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-179912 with your tip.