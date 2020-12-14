SPD seeks help identifying baby-stroller-pushing shoplifter

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman pushing a baby-less stroller while stealing from a local business.

It happened on Nov. 24, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 7400 block of Youree Drive on reports of a female committing a theft.

When officers arrived, the woman was gone, but not before she was caught on surveillance cameras being very naughty.  

Since cameras don’t lie, a photo of the suspect was extracted from the video in hopes of getting the woman identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-179912 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss