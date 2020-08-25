SPD seeks help identifying burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for the public to help them identify a suspect accused of stealing from a business.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened on August 19, in the 1904 block of King Hwy.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video of the suspect from the business and released pictures from the video to help get the suspect identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

Include CAD # 20-130672 with your tip.

