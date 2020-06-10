SPD seeks help identifying man accused of burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to SPD, on Saturday officers responded to the Planet Fitness in the 1400 block of Bert Kouns on reports of a vehicle burglary.

When officers arrived they learned that a man broke into a vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet.

The CVS on Pines Rd. was able to capture surveillance video of the suspect using the victim’s credit card.

A screenshot of the suspect in the video has been released to the public in hopes of getting the individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-090766 with your tip.

