SPD seeks help identifying sexual assault suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man allegedly involved in a sexual assault investigation.

The suspect is described to be 5’6” to 5’10” tall and possibly in his late 30’s to early 50’s. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a Silver 97-99 late model Honda Civic with a dealer tag on it.

According to SPD, the assault happened on Jan. 1 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app, P3tips.

Please include CAD # 21-000155 with your tip.