SPD seeks help identifying suspect who robbed Circle K, beat up clerk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking help finding a man who beat up a clerk and stole cigarettes from a local convenience store.

On Dec. 29, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a simple robbery at the Circle K in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns.

When they arrived, officers were told that a male entered the store, went behind the counter and took cigarettes. When the clerk tried to stop him, the suspect committed a battery on him.

Police believe this This same person is an alleged suspect in at least three other simple robberies.

As with most retail businesses, the surveillance cameras were rolling, and SPD investigators lifted photographs from that video and released in the hope of getting this guy identified so they can help him take responsibility for his behavior.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.