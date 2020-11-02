SPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole a case of pricey cognac at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for help in finding two suspects who stole some expensive adult beverages at gunpoint in broad daylight in the 4900 block of Mansfield.

Police say the suspects helped themselves to a case of Hennessy, a brand of cognac produced by distilling white wines twice. Prices vary, but the average for low-end Hennessy cognac is around $600 for 12 1-liter bottles and around $1000 for a case of 12 1.75-liter bottles*

Just before 10:45 a.m, on Oct. 22, Shreveport police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.

When they arrived, officers learned two Black males went into the trailer of a delivery truck outside a liquor store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road and helped themselves to an entire case of the expensive beverage.

The driver of the truck caught the suspects in the act, but they whipped out a handgun and escaped with the booze in a Silver Chevy Monte Carlo.

The suspects are described as two Black males. The first suspect was described as wearing a black and red Cleveland Cavaliers shirt, dark pants and had an earring in his right ear. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray or dark colored hoodie and had short dreadlocks.

(Left-right) Armed robbery suspect No.2, described as having short dreadlocks, wearing a grey or dark-colored hoodie; silver Chevy Monte Carlo the suspects escaped in (surveillance video courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators assigned to the case secured photographs taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing those photographs to the public in hopes of getting this individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these subjects to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

*The most expensive Hennessy cognac is the limited edition Hennessy Ellipse, which can range from $12,000 to $14,000.

