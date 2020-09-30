SPD seeks help identifying theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of entering a business and having sticky fingers.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of a theft at a business in the 6700 block of Pines Road.

When officers arrived they learned that a black male walked into the store and got what he needed and forgot to pay. Police want to help him remember.

Luckily, the business was able to capture the shopper committing the crime on its surveillance camera and have released photos from the video in hopes of catching him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Provide CAD # 20-150966 with your tip.

