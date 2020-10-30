SPD seeks help locating wanted suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking you to help them find a wanted Shreveport man.

According to SPD, 20-year-old Johntrell Crutchfied is wanted for illegal use of a firearm.

Crutchfied is considered to be armed and dangerous, if you have any information on where he may be contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

