SPD seeks help locating wanted suspect

Johntrell Crutchfied, 20, (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking you to help them find a wanted Shreveport man.

According to SPD, 20-year-old Johntrell Crutchfied is wanted for illegal use of a firearm.

Crutchfied is considered to be armed and dangerous, if you have any information on where he may be contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

