SPD seeks help to identify burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a burglary suspect.

According to SPD, on July 22 a white male entered the carport of a home located in the 3300 block of Red Bud Lane and stole a Central Pneumatic 26 gallon air compressor.

Luckily the whole thing was caught on the residents surveillance video.

Screenshots from the video have been released to help identify the suspect responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Provide CAD # 20-117754 with your tip.

