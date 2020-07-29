SPD seeks help to identify theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two suspects who allegedly committed a theft crime.

According to SPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Clyde Fant on reports of a burglary. When officers arrived they found out that two females committed the crime.

The crime was caught on camera and photos from the video have been released to help identify the two suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the suspects involved in this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Provide CAD # 20-117043 with the tip.

