SPD seeks ID of 2 women linked to theft investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two women who may be involved in several business thefts in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the women are wanted in several retail thefts at local businesses. Investigators also believe the women are driving a 4-door red Mercedes Benz car.

Women tied to theft investigation may be driving a red 4-door Mercedes Benz car

SPD need help identifying 2 women tied to theft investigation

Anyone who can identify these women is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-035330 with your tip.