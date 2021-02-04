SPD seeks ID of man in business armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who may be connected to an armed robbery at a Shreveport business.

The armed robbery happened back on Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man walked into the business armed with a semi-automatic gun, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie and a black baseball cap with the Houston Astros logo on the front.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7300, option 3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD# 21-013321 with your tip.

