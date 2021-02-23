SPD seeks ID of man linked to Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a theft at Walmart.

The theft happened back on Oct. 4, 2020 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a black male walk into the store and allegedly take several items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-162307 with your tip.