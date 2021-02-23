SPD seeks ID of man linked to Walmart theft

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man who may be connected to a theft at Walmart.

The theft happened back on Oct. 4, 2020 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a black male walk into the store and allegedly take several items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-162307 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss