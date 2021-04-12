SPD seeks ID of man possibly linked to Target theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport investigators need your help identifying a man who may have been involved in a theft at Target.

The theft happened back on March 19 in the 7100 block of Youree Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a white male enter the store and take several items without paying for them. The man was seen driving away in a white Porsche with a black stripe.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-038443 with your tip.