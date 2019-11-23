SPD seeks ID of suspect in gas station wallet theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them identify a woman accused of stealing a wallet from another customer at a local gas station.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at the Raceway gas station.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.