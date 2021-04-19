SPD seeks ID of two men linked to Circle K burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men who may have been involved in a burglary at a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened back on April 12 at the Circle K in the 800 block of Olive St.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department – Man may be involved in burglary at Circle K in the 800 block of Olive St.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department – Truck possibly used by men possibly involved in burglary at Circle K in the 800 block of Olive St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video shows a black male and a white male burglarizing the store. The men then left in an older model white pickup truck.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to call Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 21-048936 with your tip.