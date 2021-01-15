SPD seeks ID of two suspects caught on camera stealing from home

SHREVEPORT. La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives need your help identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing from a home.

According to SPD, the theft happened on Jan. 2 in the 10000 block of Belle Cour Way.

Investigators were able to get video footage of the alleged suspects from a nearby home and released the video to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Include CAD # 21-000982 with your tip.