SPD seeks ID of woman possibly involved in TV theft at Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport investigators want to know if you recognize a woman who may have been involved in the theft of several flat-screen TVs at Walmart.
The theft happened on Friday in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a woman walk into the store, take a few TVs and then drive away in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-030762 with your tip.
