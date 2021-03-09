SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport investigators want to know if you recognize a woman who may have been involved in the theft of several flat-screen TVs at Walmart.

The theft happened on Friday in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

SPD seeks ID of woman possibly involved in TV theft at Walmart

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a woman walk into the store, take a few TVs and then drive away in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this woman is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-030762 with your tip.