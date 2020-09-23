SPD seeks identities of burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help to find two suspects accused of a business burglary.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened in the 200 block of West 70th Street on Sept. 9.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from the business and released photos from the video to the public in hopes of getting the two individuals identified.

Anyone who can identify these suspects should contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Include CAD # 20-141836 with your tip.

